Alice third in the UK

Boston and District Athletic Club’s Alice Flint has notched up some excellent performances at the start of the 2017 track and field season.

Competing at the Lee Valley Open Meeting, she recorded a personal best 64.54 secs to finish second in the 400m hurdles.

This performance places Alice top of the East Midlands Regional rankings and she is currently in third in the UK’s under 23 ranking list for the 400m hurdles.

Prior to this early season outdoor achievement, Alice (pictured) had produced some promising indoor 2017 performances.

In January, at the Lee Valley Indoor Varsity match, she recorded 10.25 secs in winning the 60m hurdles event for Cambridge University.

And in the London Games she clocked 62.93 secs in the flat 400m race.