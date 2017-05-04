All go at Boston GC traffic lights event

Six teams from Boston Golf Club’s ladies’ section played a stableford traffic lights event.

Competitors started from red, yellow and white tees consecutively, with two counting on each hole.

Conditions worsened with hailstone showers, and the competition was shortened to 10 holes.

The winners were Ann Gullick, Yvonne Wright and Ann Hodgson with 41 stableford points.

In second were Di Lincoln, Maureen Molson and Kathy Stanley with 38 points.

The Lincolnshire Veteran Ladies Golf Association held their Spring Meeting at Boston Golf Club, with 115 ladies taking part in the event from around the county.

The format was a pairs betterball, won by Ruth Atkins and Avril Norton from Spalding, with 44 Stableford points and claiming the Chaplin Trophy.

The runners-up were Lincoln pair Nancy Tatham and Margaret Yelland, with 43 points.

Pictured are the winning pair receiving the trophy from the LVLGA captain Yvonne Cook, with Boston captain Kath Yates and LVLGA competitions secretary Pam Shepherd.