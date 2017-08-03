All the President’s ladies

Yvonne Schaffarczyk won the Bothamley Bowl at Boston Golf Club last week.

She scored 32 stableford points to claim victory on countback from Lady Captain Kath Yates, who was second, and third-placed Jacquie Short.

Yvonne Shaffarczyk is seen receiving the Bothamley Bowl from Lady Captain Kath Yates.

The nine-hole competition was won by Ruth Street with 14 stableford points, with Kay Kadzionis second on 10 points.

A total of 30 ladies turned out to play in the Lady President’s Afternoon, an 18-hole stableford competition with prizes for all divisions.

The overall winner with 35 stableford points was Ruth Simpson, winning the Lady President’s Tray on a countback.

Anne Wallhead claimed the prize for the Silver Division, just missing out on countback from Ruth after also scoring 35 points.

Jean Markham was second with 30 points.

The Division Two Bronze section was won by Ann Gullick with 27 points, pipping Pam Clare on countback.

The Division Three Bronze category saw Pam King in first with 26 points.

Kath Yates was second with a score of 23.

The nine-hole competition was won by Gloria Tryner and Barbara Newcombe was Best Guest with 25 points.

Nearest the Pin on the fifth was Ann Wallhead, with Jean Markham winning on the 14th.

The Longest Drive Bronze winner on the 13th was Pam King and the Longest Drive Silver on the ninth was Ruth Simpson.