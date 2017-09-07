An excellent weekend for Abbie

Boston and District Athletic Club’s under 17 competitor Abbie Sharples had an excellent weekend in both the final 2017 Humberside League match at Scunthorpe and the last of the Lincolnshire Track and Field League meeting’s at Boston.

At Scunthorpe on Saturday, Abbie finished second in the under 17 women’s shot with a putt measuring 8.59m.

She finished in the same position in the discus (23.20m).

At the Tommy Clay Track on Sunday, Abbie set a string of personal bests.

Her best throw in the discus was 26.49m, a considerable improvement on her previous best effort.

And in the hammer she advanced to 20.45m for a second PB.

In the shot event she also achieved a best which was just shy of the benchmark nine metre line with a putt measuring a good 8.90m.

Crowning a splendid weekend Jess also threw 20.45m to win the hammer throw.

In the same age group at the Tommy Clay Track, Jess Sharples won the javelin with 11.80m and finished second in the hammer with a distance of 15.96m.

In the under 20 women’s age group, Sophie Reader extended her 2017 series of achievements in the final Lincs League event.

She cleared 2.00m in the pole vault and went over 1.35m in high jump and also recorded 78.8 secs in the 400m hurdles.

Sophie added further points to the team total, finishing first in discus with 20.41m and javelin with a throw measuring 22.92m to complete another very satisfactory day of competition for the much improved Gold Tops.

At under 15 level May Meikle won the high jump with a leap of 1.45m and, in the hammer, Amy Bunting, at the junior end of the age category, broke the 30m barrier with an impressive 30.13m.

Amy had been knocking on the door of 30m for much of the second half of the season and was rewarded on Sunday.

She also achieved 7.19m in first place in shot and 14.90m in second position in discus.

In the senior men’s section Aidan McClure won the county championship 10,000m, clocking 42 mins 42 mins at the end of the 25-lap challenge.

Aidan also won both the 100m sprint in 12.2 secs and the 800m in a time of 2 mins 31.6 secs.

John Gleadell recorded 53.8 secs for 200m, 139.9 secs for the 400m and extended his athletics experience in the 800m, finishing his two laps in 3 mins 57.8 secs.

On the comeback trail, Emma Penson finished her first 1,500m for some months 8 mins 14.3 secs for her senior women’s metric mile.

A number of under 13 girls achieved good end-of-season performances.

Lyle Burrell-Kenny won the high jump with a leap of 1.27m and also finished second in long jump with a clearance of 3.75m and third in the 100m (15.6 secs).

Alex Frick finished second in the 200m (38.4 secs), second in shot (4.64m) and sixth in long jump (3.00m).

A throw of 12.05m won the hammer for Georgia Ward, who also finished first in shot (4.92m) and eighth in long jump with (2.82m).

Megan Reid won the discus (13.61m) and also finished third in shot (4.09m) and fourth in long jump (3.46m).

Three under 11 boys impressed, with Ewan Hourihan winning the 80m (13.8 secs), the 150m (26.2 secs) and claiming third position in the long jump (2.76m).

Cody Campbell won the long jump (2.84m) and finished runner-up in both the 80m sprint (14.5 secs) and the 600m (2 mins 23.0 secs).

Hayden Quantrill was second in the ball throw (21.04m) and the 150m (27.4 secs) and third in long jump (2.44m).

In the under 11 girls’ section, debutant Eleanor Lyddiatt won both the 80m (13.0 secs) and 150m (24.9secs).

Ronnie Grey finished second in both the long jump (3.20m) and the 150m (26.7 secs) and added third place points in the 80m (13.8 secs).

Jessica Frick had three splendid victories in the 600m (2 mins 13.8 secs), long jump (3.21m) and ball throw (27.93m).

Three Under nine girls enjoyed successess both on the track and in the field events.

Issy Reid won the 80m (14.6 secs) and long jump (2.85m) and finished second in the whizzer throw (9.72m).

Lea Frick won the whizzer (13.76m) and claimed second position in both long jump (2.27m) and 80m (16.0 secs).

Beth Hourihan gained valuable competitive experience through third places in 80m (16.6 secs), whizzer throw (8.26m) and long jump (2.18m).