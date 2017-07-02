Angelica has her sights on more national titles

Teenage boxing prodigy Angelica Finch is a talented young sportswoman who is aiming to go as far as she can in her chosen sport.

She recently underlined her tremendous potential with one of the most notable victories of her career to date when she won her bout at the prestigious Hull Box Cup earlier this month.

As reported in The Standard, the young Boston fighter, up against Australian national champion Madison Holland, was in excellent form, deservedly taking the bout with a unanimous points decision.

The Standard caught up with Angelica after that bout to get her views on the fight and her aspirations for the future.

She said: “I knew it was going to be a tough fight as I was fighting the Australian national champion but I was ready physically and mentally.

“Walking to the ring I felt a little nervous but once that bell goes, the nerves go too and you have to fight and get busy and show the judges what you can do.”

Success in sport requires dedication and Angelica is fully committed and dedicated to her training and is quick to praise her coaches for all their help and support.

“None of what I achieve would be possible without the coaches and the head coach Kevin Smith of Boston ABC,” said Angelica. “I would like to thank them for giving me the opportunity to fight for them and for their ongoing support and encouragement with my journey with the Team England Development squad.

“My aspirations in boxing at the moment are just to continue learning and progressing and bettering myself.

“In the future I would like to win more gold medals and national titles.”

As well as gold at the Hull Box Cup, Angelica has also won gold in the NABC national championships. Angelica will be fighting in the East Midlands Box Cup at the end of July, where she will be hoping to win her third gold medal.