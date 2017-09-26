Anglers compete in two-day festival at Westwood Lakes

A two-day festival at Westwood Lakes saw some of the top anglers in the country battling it out to take the honours.

With the weather favourable for good angling and the lakes fishing well, it was always going to be a close competition.

On day one, at Falcon Lake, the anglers were spaced out it gave them the chance to catch some good weights.

In Section A, Ady Gathercole (Westwood Lakes) just pipped Ted Wheeler (Miracle Baits) off the next peg for a section win off peg 1, with 157lb 14oz.

Section B saw Greg Cooper (Dynamite Baits/ Trentman) take the section win with 154lb 12oz, off peg 26, by fishing soft pellets down the edge to catch f1’s and Carp.

Section C winner and also lake winner was Carl-Lee Hopps (Westwood Lakes), with a weight 158lb 14oz off peg 37, feeding 2mm fishery pellets and fishing a 4mm expander in the margins.

Falcon Lake overall: Carl-Lee Hopps (Westwood Lakes) peg 38- 158lb 14oz; Ady Gathercole (Westwood Lakes) peg 1 - 157lb 14oz; Ian Kent (Burt Baits/Tri-cast) peg 46 – 157lb 6oz; Greg Cooper (Dynamite Baits/ Trentman) peg 26 - 154lb 12oz.

Section winners: Ady Gathercole (Westwood Lakes) peg 1 - 157lb 14oz; Greg Cooper (Dynamite Baits/ Trentman) peg 26 - 154lb 12oz; Carl-Lee Hopps (Westwood Lakes) peg 38 - 158lb 14oz.

Day one on Skylark Lake provided some big weights for the anglers, which made a close competition for everyone.

Section A was a tight battle between Map/Dynamite Baits star Matt Pillay and Dynamite Baits Young Gun Adam Swain.

But Adam Swain (Dynamite Baits) took the win with 203lb 4oz, from peg 11.

In Section B, Reece Hearn (Bag Em Baits) smashed the section to pieces off peg 13 with 232lb 0oz, also taking the lake win. Reece fished soft pellets down either edge to catch a mixed bag of f1’s, carp and even Barbel.

James Howarth (Tri-Cast Highfield) was the man to take the section win in C Section from peg 34, with 220lb 4oz.

Skylark overall: Reece Hearn (Bag Em Baits) peg 13 - 232lb 0oz; James Howarth (Tri-Cast Highfield) peg 34 - 220lb 4oz; Ryan Lingard (Westwood Lakes) peg 30 - 213lb 4oz; Adam Swain (Dynamite Baits) peg 11- 203lb 4oz.

Section winners: Adam Swain (Dynamite Baits) peg 11 - 203lb 4oz; Reece Hearn (Bag Em Baits) peg 13 - 232lb 0oz; James Howarth (Tri-Cast Highfield) peg 34 - 220lb 4oz.

Falcon Lake on day two saw anglers having to deal with a colder night, which made for a very interesting match.

Section A was going to be a tough section, with Reece Hearn (Bag Em Baits), Adam Swain (Dynamite Baits) and James Howarth (Tri-cast Highfield) all drawing in the same section.

Reece (Bag Em Baits) came out on top, winning the section from peg 3 with 238lb 14oz.

The B Section too was very tight, with Ryan Lingard (Westwood Lakes) and Martin Kirk (Westwood Lakes) only being a 1lb apart for the section win.

It was Martin who took the prize with 156lb 4oz, from peg 24.

Matrix and Spotted Fin backed angler Ben Townsend (Matrix/Spotted-fin) won Section C from peg 35 with 159lb 0oz.

Falcon Lake, day two, overall: Reece Hearn (Bag Em Baits) peg 3 - 238lb 14oz; Adam Swain (Dynamite Baits) peg 1 - 189lb 7oz; James Howarth (Tri-Cast Highfield) peg 13 - 168lb 14oz; Ben Townsend (Matrix/Spotted-Fin) peg 35 - 159lb 0oz.

Section winners: Reece Hearn (Bag Em Baits) peg 3 - 238lb 14oz; Martin Kirk (Westwood Lakes) peg 24 - 156lb 4oz; Ben Townsend (Matrix/Spotted-Fin) peg 35- 159lb 0oz.

Day two on Skylark Lake saw 13 anglers out of the 19 finish wih over 100lb.

Young Ted Wheeler (Miracle Baits) won Section A from peg 1 with 181lb 4oz, fishing pellets on the pole long up the margin.

In Section B, local star Janusz Kedzierski (Westwood Lakes) took the section win from peg 19, with 144lb 12oz.

Section C was won by Aiden Mansfield (Map/Bait-Tech) with 187lb 12oz, fishing maggots short and pellets down the edge.

Skylark Lake, day two, overall: Aiden Mansfield (Map/Bait-Tech) peg 30 - 187lb 12oz; Ted Wheeler (Miracle Baits) peg 1 - 181lb 4oz;

Janusz Kedzierski (Westwood Lakes) peg 19 - 144lb 12oz; Ady Gathercole (Westwood Lakes) peg 38 - 142lb 8oz.

The final result of the two day festival saw the honours go to Reece Hearn (Bag Em Baits) with two points and a total weight of 470lb 14oz.

Results from Thursday’s Over 50s Open Match on Skylark Lake: 1 Brian Harding (Westwood Lakes) peg 2, 184lbs 4oz; 2 Ken Clark (Westwood Lakes) peg 34, 145lbs 4oz; Richard Count (Westwood Lakes) peg 39, 107lbs 4oz; Cyril Ogden (Westwood Lakes) peg 38, 101lbs 8oz; Wayne Smith (Westwood Lakes) peg 3, 97lbs.