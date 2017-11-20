Ann claims Eaglen Trophy

Ann Gullick won the Ted Eaglen Ladies’ Trophy at Boston Golf Club.

She came out on top in the stableford competition with 30 points, with Lady President Ann Hodgson the runner-up on 28 points.

A total of 19 teams from around the county entered the Ladies’ Open Winter Waltz, with a warming mug of soup at the halfway house and a two-course carvery to finish.

The winning team were Hilary Calvert and Ruth Simpson (Boston) with Cindy Ireland and Kate Hall-Jones (Woodhall Spa) with 75 stableford points.

Second on countback were C. Harrison, G. Preston (Hunstanton) with M. Fox (Dereham) and G. Sly (Peterborough Milton) on 74 points, pipping Pat West and Sally West (Spalding) with Fran Grant and Pam King (Boston) for second.

Fourth, also on 74 points were Pam Shepherd, J. Moody, L. Elliot and P. Hales from Louth.

The prize for best visiting team not in the main prizes went to Clare Welfare, Jill Emmerson, Liz Emmerson (Seacroft) and Sylvia Mowbray (Market Rasen).

The Seniors’ and Ladies’ sections joined to play a mixed Am-Am, with the best lady and best man to score on each hole.

The winners were Ted King, Pat Gaunt, Hilary Calvert and Yvonne Shaffarczyk with 90 stableford points, pushing Ed Markham, Fred Calvert, Kath Yates and Lynn Worthington into second place on countback after the also returned 90 pts.

The first of the ladies’ winter roll-ups saw 16 competitors turning out and playing a Whitehall one-two.

Four teams of three competed with the fourball team score adjusted.

The winning team were Fran Grant, Joan Young and Pam Hyde with 32 points.

The competition was played over 10 holes.

In second, losing on a countback were Jean Markham, Pam King, Jacquie Short, and Jean Flynn, also on 32 points.