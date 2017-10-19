August Medal worth the wait for Ricky

The Boston West Seniors’ August Medal competition was finally played.. in October.

The competition was due to be hosted at the beginning of August, but due to inclement weather it was postponed.

But Ricky Elms didn’t mind as he finished on top of the pile.

Playing off a handicap of 11, Ricky came in with a very good nett score of 67.

He played good consistent golf throughout his round and really deserved his victory.

Second was Graham Squires, just nudging Norman Stanley into third on countback with scores of nett 70.

The nearest the pins competitions were won by Ken Ashforth and Gerald Green.