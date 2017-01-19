BADAC youngsters in sportshall challenge

Ten representatives of Boston and District Athletic Club competed in the Lincolnshire Athletic Association’s Sportshall Athletics Championships at Grantham on Saturday.

At under 15 level, Izzy Stephenson and Ellie McAnna achieved a number of top-three finishes.

Izzy accumulated a total of 77 in the under 15 girls’ speed bounce challenge to finish in second place, and also claimed third places in standing long jump, shot putt, vertical jump and both two-lap and six-lap races.

Emma won the speed bounce with a total of 78, and also finished second in standing triple jump and both the two and six-lap events.

Under 13 Amy Bunting won the shot putt with 7.77m, the speed bounce with a score of 71, the vertical jump with a height of 41cm and also crossed the finish line second at the end of the two-lap championship.

Six Gold Tops contested the under 11 girls’ championships.

In her competition group, Georgia Ward produced a personal best performance in the standing triple jump with a leap measuring 4.22m, and also cleared 1.48m in standing long jump, 34cm in vertical jump and finished fourth in her heat of two-laps (29.3 secs) and hurdles (33.5 secs) events.

Jessica Frick won her heat of the six laps, recording 40.7secs, and the hurdles event, clocking 33.5 secs.

She achieved 30 seconds in the beam balance (54cm) and recorded a time of 15.3 secs in the high stepper contest.

Alex Frick won the standing triple jump in her competition group, clearing 5.32m, and also scored 50 in speed bounce, 40cm in vertical jump, 76cm in standing long jump and finished third in the two-lap heat in 30.5 secs.

She finished in the same position in her group’s hurdles, recording 34.7 secs.

Lyle Burrell-Kenny won her heat of the two laps, the hurdles in 32.7 secs and the six laps by clocking 1 min 43,7 secs, also clearing 4.92m in the standing long jump and achieving a time of 30 secs in the beam balance.

Megan Reid was second in her heats of both the two-lap and six-lap competitions and achieved 4.76m in the standing triple jump, 1.52m in the standing long jump, 47 in the speed bounce and 38cm in the vertical jump.

Elize Dawson secured third position in her heat of the two-laps, third in the hurdles and fourth in the six-lap race.

Matthew Lewis was the sole BADAC representative in the under 11 boys’ championship and exceeded 5m to win his group’s chest push contest.

He also won his heat of the two-lap competition and cleared 1.90m to win the standing long jump.

In addition, Matthew was second in the high stepper, clocking 14.4 secs, and the hurdles, and claimed third places in his group competition in both the six laps and the beam balance.

Teams will now be selected to represent Lincolnshire in the East Midlands Regional Sportshall Championships at Grantham on Saturday, February 4.