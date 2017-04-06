BADAC youngsters off to a good start in summer athletics season

The summer season got off to a good start for Boston and District Athletic Club’s youngsters when they contested track and field events at the first Humberside League match at Grimsby on Saturday.

In cool, windy conditions under 15 Amy Bunting threw a personal best in hammer (23m).

Three girls competed at under 13 level for the first time and all three recorded personal bests in the long jump - with good results for Lylle Burrell-Kenny (3.29m), Megan Reid (2.82m) and Georgia Ward (2.32m).

Lyle also clocked 13.1 secs in the 80m sprint and threw the javelin 9.13m.

Megan added 14.3 secs over 80m and putted the shot 3.64m while Georgia clocked 17.3 secs in 70m hurdles and putted the shot 3.86m.

In the under 11s, Rhys Buswell achieved PBs in 600m (2 mins 29 secs) and cricket ball (14.12m), adding 14.8 secs in 80m and 2.14m in the long jump to complete his quadrathlon.

Ronnie Grey won her 80m in 14.0 secs and completed the girls’ 600m in 2 mins 35.5secs.

In the field Ronnie added 2.57m in long jump and 10.81m in rounders ball.

Hayden Quantrill threw the cricket ball 16.45m and cleared 2.66m in long jump, adding 15.6 secs in the 80m sprint.

A trio of under nine athletes made promising debuts with Jack Clark-Atkins impressing in both track and field events and winning the quadrathlon bronze.

He was first in standing long jump (1.60m), second in the cricket ball throw (17.26m) and recorded 11.7 secs in his 60m sprint and 2 mins 39.9 secs in the 600m.

Erin Adams won the rounders ball (12.38m), finished third in the 60m (12.7 secs) and achieved 1.13m in standing long jump, but missed out on a fourth event.

Issy Reid also missed out on a fourth event, but registered a second position in the 60m (12.1 secs), third in rounders ball (11.16m) and also cleared 1.20m in the under nine standing long jump.