Barracudas are looking towards the future

Former Boston speedway greats have helped up-and-coming rider Mickie Simpson’s dreams to remain on track.

The Boston Barracudas’ annual nostalgia event was held at the Poachers Country Hotel on Saturday, where former riders and fans of the now defunct team were amongst those in attendance.

Also joining them was 12-year-old Wrangle rider Mickie Simpson, who was presented with the proceeds raised on the night from the charity auction and other activities by former boss Cyril Crane.

The funds were handed over in recognition of Mickie’s attempts to achieve his goals in the sport he loves.

Mickie had to take a break from the track when the third round of the Scunthorpe Winter Series was cancelled on Sunday due to frosts.

Action will resume on January 29.