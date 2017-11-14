Bates makes his second century break of the season in the snooker league

Donington 1 continued their fine form in the Boston Snooker League’s Acorn Taxis Super League with a dominant 8-0 win at BSC 10.

Sean Swinburn, Graham Cripsey, Craig Fitter and Stuart Atkin were all victorious.

Defending champions Shodfriars 20 also put in a strong performance, hosting BSC 4. Darren Christian and Dan Horgan drew before Carl Rowe gave Shoddys the lead. Joe Welch and Paul Raymond drew before Tom Hill secured a 6-2 win.

BSC 3 hosted Donnington 9 in a tight affair. Neil Hutson and Chrissy Allwood drew before Nigel Robinson defeated Neil Favell to put BSC ahead. That proved to be the difference as Chris Ellis and Andy Swan drew with Elliot Gaunt and Jason Bates, Bates making his second century break of the season.

BSC 2 entertained BSC 11 and things started evenly with Dan Hurling and Matt Bradbury splitting frames. Grant Marshall put the 3 ahead, only for the game to be levelled when Luke Arons beat Stuart Whitaker. The match was decided when Lee Ford battled to victory over Adam Cammack to give the 3 a 5-3 win.

Breaks: Jason Bates 101, Sean Swinburn 61, Joe Welch 54, Graham Cripsey 48, 36, Darren Christian 44, 37, 31, Elliot Gaunt 31.

In the Ocean Chinese Takeaway Premier Division, Cons 6 hosted BSC 8 and took a lead when Benjamin Wrigglesworth turned in a strong performance against Matt Priestley.

Matthew Povey and Shaun Dunmore split the next two frames, and that was as good as it got for BSC as wins for Christopher Spencer and Tom Brazil completed a 7-1 win for the Cons side.

BSC 5 soon found themselves behind at home to BSC 2 as Pete Grooby fell to defeat against Jamie Turner. Adam Cartwright levelled against his former side. The 20 kicked on in the second half of the match with Daley Richardson and Luis Hoyles securing a 6-2 win.

BSC 16 hosted BSC 12 and took an early lead through Stan Matthews before Andy Lawrence split frames with Alan Peck. Paul Spencer extended the lead before Graham Day pulled two back for 12, leaving the 16 with a 5-3 win.

Cons 7 took a strong 4-0 lead at Kirton Leisure 5 when Nigel Salmon and Paul Revell overcame strong challenges. Louis Wong drew with Paul Goodacre before Andy Bush pulled Kirton 2 frames back, but the early frames had already helped Cons to the 5-3 win.

Breaks: Ben Wrigglesworth 40, 24, 20, Jamie Turner 38, Luis Hoyles 35, Daley Richardson 35, Andy Lawrence 24, Andy Bush 23, Alan Laws 22, Tom Brazil 21, Adam Cartwright 21.

Cons 2 hosted Kirton Leisure 1 in the Cotts Builders and Contractors Division One, and the first frames between Dale Sawer and Wayne Burton were split.

Graham Ruck’s victory proved to be the difference as Keith Carrington and Martin Griggs drew with Ian Parnell and Adam Gurton, confirming a 5-3 home win.

Alan Haycock defeated Paul Creasey as Cons 5 took an early lead at home to BSC 6. Nathan Yardley and Alan Traynor split frames before Derek Wood extended Cons’ lead. A 6-2 win for Cons was completed when Alan Yardley and Paul Argyle drew.

Graves Park welcomed Shoddys 3 to their place and Martin Hodgson drew with D. Collins to start things off. That was as good as it got for Graves Park as subsequent wins for Russ Snade, John Vines and Dick Crunkhorn gave Shoddys the 7-1 win.

Breaks: John Vines 34, Graham Ruck 26, Wayne Burton 24, Keith Carrington 24 Alan Haycock 22.

In the Kingston Construction Division Two, BSC 15 hosted Cons 3.

Things started evenly with Dave Cartwright and Graham Johnson drawing. Ian Russell’s triumph over Scott Gray was the decisive tie as draws between Stu Holland and Jamie Rushin against Dan Johnson and Paddy Kearns sealed a 5-3 win for BSC and subjected Cons to their first defeat of the year.

BSC 18 welcomed BSC 7 and the match started tightly with Conor Charlton and Andy Bird splitting frames with Craig Churchman and Scott Easton. The 7 then kicked on in the second half and wins for Chris Hirst and Jason Pocklington to give them a 6-2 win.

P. Lowe and Darryl Green split frames to start proceedings as BSC 17 hosted West End. That was the only frame the BSC side would get though as strong performances from Kev Stait, Carl Mason and J. Bell earned a 7-1 victory.

Breaks: J Bell 29, Craig Churchman 22, Paddy Kearns 21, Chris Hirst 21.