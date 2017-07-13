Beck-Sykes pleased with 10k performance

July is going to be a busy month for Boston Community Runners.

The club that only started in April is continuing to grow steadily and, earlier in the month, saw one of its newest members take on the Thurlby 10K.

Gary Beck-Sykes (pictured) had an excellent run, despite the field of runners being briefly sent down the wrong lane.

He managed to complete the course in 57 mins 32 secs and was very pleased with the result.

Boston Parkrun continues to be a popular way to start a Saturday morning.

The free weekly timed 5k events are hosted worldwide and start at 9am at Witham Way Country Park

This week saw both Anita Young and Dawn Skinner shave minutes off their previous parkrun times.

Both were thrilled with what they’ve achieved so far.

Boston Community Runners meet every Thursday at Peter Paine on Rosebery Ave for a 7pm organised run.

Anyone is welcome, from beginners upwards.

Further details can be found at www.boston communityrunners.co.uk