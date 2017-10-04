Boston ABC boxers earn wins on road

Four of Boston Amateur Boxing Club’s youngsters were in action at the weekend, and they all showed true fighting heart and determination.

At Grimsby, Coby Brown earned a split decision victory over local fighter Harry Nelson, representing Fusion Box Fit.

Coby Brown and Tom Osborne.

This was an all-action bout that saw both boys having success in an evenly-matched first round.

The second was much the same as the fight swung between the battling pair.

The final round was about who wanted it the most and Coby dug in, landing some great shots and cutting Nelson’s eye.

Tom Osborne took part in his first skills bout, pitched against local lad Charlie Sorensen, also of the Fusion Box Fit club.

Skills bouts are a competitive introduction to the sport but with no verdict given.

Tom performed well behind his straight lead and demonstrated some great skills and is showing great promise for the future.

Boxing in Wolverhampton, Dylan Harmon recorded his second win in seven days after defeating strong midlander James Willis.

The contest was a test of strength and will but the Boston battler kept pushing forward and was awarded the unanimous win, Dylan’s power being the winning factor.

In her first competitive bout, Rochelle Fovargue was up against a very strong girl in Niamh Winters.

Rochelle boxed a good first round but was caught by two big back hands in the second and the referee stopped the contest.