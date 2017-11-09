Boston ABC boxers fighting fit ahead of their home show

Boston Amateur Boxing Club members will be showcasing their talents at the club’s home show on Saturday.

The annual event, which will take place at Haven High Technology College, is a great opportunity for the people of the town to get a close look at local fighters and offer their support.

The Boston fighters have been putting in the hours at their Field Street gym in recent montsh to ensure they wil be able to do themselves justice.

The club was formed in 1962 and has gone from strength to strength.

Boston ABC offers training sessions for both keep fit and people wanting to have a healthier lifestyle, as well as sessions for anyone looking to take up amateur boxing as a sport and to box competitively.

The club has helped produced national champions and boxers who have represent England at international events.

Tickets cost £12 (£5 under 10s).

For tickets for further details call Matthew Mooney 07792 114 324.