Boston ABC youngsters strike gold

Two Boston Amateur Boxing Club fighters struck gold at the East Midlands Box Cup.

Youngsters Dylan Harmon and Gel Finch both won their respective weight categories to claim titles in Grantham.

Dylan Harmon.

Senior Tommy Upsall was also in action but was beaten in his semi-final by the eventual winner.

Boston ABC boxers and coaches came together with friends and families to celebrate a year of achievements at their annual awards night.

The evening began with the Most Improved Cadet Boxer award going to Rochelle Forvague.

Rochelle - who also picked up the Cadet Boxer Most Dedicated to Training award - has made a real impact within the club and shows plenty of promise.

Gel Finch struck gold.

The Top Cadet Boxer award went to Jimmy Britton, who has set the standard of his boxing to a level above his years.

The Most Sporting Person award also went to Britton, who has been outstanding in defeat, never moaning about any decision.

Dylan Harmon was named the Top Junior Boxer.

His progress has been outstanding and he shows the promise which could see him compete at the top level.

Dylan also collected the award for Most Improved Junior.

The Most Improved Senior was Michelle Cox.

Michelle, who is unbeaten to date, also won the award for the Best Up And Coming Boxer.

The Best Up And Coming Youth Boxer title went to Gel Finch.

Gel has performed and won medals at national level and it is hoped that an England call-up is not far away.

The Most Impressive Boxer trophy was shared by Tommy Upsall and Gel Finch.

Upsall also picked up the awards for Most Dedicated To Training, Help And Guidance, Top Senior and the Boxer With Most Senior Bouts.