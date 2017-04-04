Boston club hosts its first triathlon

Boston Triathlon Club have held their first-ever junior triathlon.

The event at the Princess Royal Sports Arena also saw adults take part in a duathlon.

Youngsters aged from seven to 15took on a 75m swim, 1,600m bike section and 800m run on the Tommy Clay track.

The open day, offering a glimpse of what the club offers, attracted families from as far afield as Market Deeping to take part.

The duathlon course comprised of a 400m run, an eight-mile bike section on roads and a further 1,600m run on the track.

A course record was set by Boston Triathlon Club’s Craig Oliver, who completed the course in a time of 31.13, which will throw up a challenge for future competitors.

Some club members train on a weekly basis while others take part for the fun aspect.

Boston Triathlon Club prides itself on its family feel, allowing parents and children to train alongside one another.

Training sessions are held at the PRSA on Saturday mornings (9am-10.30am) - for both running and bike training.

Other training sessions are available throughout the week, with track running on a Thursday evening and swimming on a Friday.

For further information visit www.bostontri.org.uk, the club’s Facebook site or email kirstysiggee@gmail.com

The club’s next event will be held on May 7 and will be open to anyone of any ability, aged seven upwards.