Boston Golf Club ladies show off their trophies

Pictured are Boston Golf Club’s Ladies’ Section trophy winners from the past year.

During that period, outgoing Lady Captain Kathleen Yates raised £1,300 for Parkinsons UK.

Trophy winners throughout the past year were: Ruth Simpson (Club Champion Shirley Greswell Trophy, Lady President’s Tray, Dunhill Islands Trophy, Cheer Cup, Jenny Cowan Cup, Harvey Dixon Cup, Mugglestone Putter and Kathleen Bradley knockout Cup, shared with Pam Hyde), Jacquie Short (Andrew Cup, Jan Miller Cup), Pam Hyde (Ann Hodgson Trophy, Marian Smith Cup, Kathleen Bradley Cup, shared with Ruth Simpson), Anne Wallhead (June Frankish Trophy, Skene Shield, Read Trophy), Yvonne Shaffarczyk (Bothamley Bowl), Kath Yates (Nora Royle Trophy), Joan Young (Coney Cup), Ann Hodgson (Captain’s Rose Bowl), Marion Bavin (Past Captain’s Cup).

This Wednesday saw new Lady Captain Janet Read officiating her first match with 32 ladies competing as eight teams in the friendly Lady Captain versus Lady Vice-Captain matchplay competition.

This year the Lady Vice-Captain’s team won 7.5-1.5.