Boston runners receive club accolades

Boston runners Kerry McCrainor and Colin Chambers have been rewarded for a successful year.

The two Skegness and District Running Club members collected trophies at the club’s presentation night, which was held recently.

Kerry was named as the Most Improved Female and also received the Outstanding Achievement accolade.

Seventy-three-year-old Colin collected the Golden Oldie Award, impressing judges as he continues to go from strength to strength with the club.

The club meets at Boston’s Princess Royal Sports Arena on Thursdays from 7pm, and also has weekly club nights in Skegness and Spilsby.