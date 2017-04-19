Boston Runners take on home-town marathon

Three members of Boston Community Runners took on Monday’s Boston Marathon, which also included a half marathon and fun run.

Adrian Carder took on the full marathon and finished in 3:57.18.

Adrian will be running in the London Marathon this weekend and also used his home town event as a training run for an ultra race he has entered.

Sutterton’s Rob Cross finished the half marathon in 30th position, clocking 1:31.42.

Rob is part of a team that is taking on the 100-mile Pembrokeshire Coastal Run.

Kirton’s Sarah Burton also took on the half marathon distance, knocking 13 minutes off last year’s time to finish in 2:18.20 for anew personal best.

Further details about the club can be found at www.bostoncommunityrunners.co.uk