Boston runners take on Perkins 13-miler

Four Bston runners competed for Skegness and District AC in the Perkins Great Eastern Run in Peterborough on Sunday.
Mark Sands completed the half-marathon distanbce in 35th overall, clocking 1:15.42.
Following him across the finish line were John Secker (1:48.59), Nathan Saw (1:54.12) and Mark Care (2:04.03).
Skegness and District Running Club has training nights in Skegness, Spilsby, Boston and Horncastle.
For more information visit www.sadrc.co.uk
