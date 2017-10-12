Boston runners take on Perkins 13-miler

Four Bston runners competed for Skegness and District AC in the Perkins Great Eastern Run in Peterborough on Sunday.

Mark Sands completed the half-marathon distanbce in 35th overall, clocking 1:15.42.

Following him across the finish line were John Secker (1:48.59), Nathan Saw (1:54.12) and Mark Care (2:04.03).

Skegness and District Running Club has training nights in Skegness, Spilsby, Boston and Horncastle.

For more information visit www.sadrc.co.uk