Boston Runners take on the Belton Horse Trials course

Members of Boston Community Runners took part at the Grantham Cup 10k Trail, held at the Belton Horse Trials venue this Sunday.

Beautiful weather greeted competitors, which included Kirton runners John and Sarah Burton.

John finished in 49.15 and was fifth back in his category.

Sarah finished in 1:08.55.

“Those were very steep hills,” exclaimed Sarah.

“I’m very pleased with my time though, off-road with hills and only 10 minutes outside my best 10k time.”

Part of the entry fee to the race allowed competitors to stay on to watch the horse trials, which included Zara Tindall in action.

The club meets at the Peter Paine centre on Rosebery Avenue on Thursday evening at 7pm.

For details visit www.bostoncommunityrunners.co.uk