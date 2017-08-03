Boston Tennis Club competitors help Lincolnshire to promotion

Boston Tennis Club competitors represented Lincolnshire in the Aegon Summer County Cup.

Club coach Will Mason joined Henry Beesley, Dom Beesley, Victoria Beardsley and Lucy Hull in action.

Both the men’s and the ladies’ teams were in action in Group Three.

The men lost on day one to Lancashire, but then beat Somerset.This was followed up by a performance that Houdini would have been proud of as they narrowly beat East of Scotland, North Wales and Norfolk all by a 5-4 scoreline on the three remaining days of play.

The team finished second, but gained promotion to Group Two next summer.

The ladies were playing at Frinton and the men at Ilkley.

The ladies missed out to Cambridgeshire, Sussex, Berkshire, East of Scotland before getting a win against Northumberland. This was not sufficient to secure a place in Group Three next year.

The Boston Summer Holiday Grade 4 tournament was held last week and provided local competitive play for club members and for those from further afield.

Ben Rudkin won the nine and under event with Reuben Herridge the runner-up.

Fellow Boston members Jacob Felipes and Joshua Robertson were also in action.

Alice Gamman won the 14 and under girls’ event, playing against Lincoln’s Stephanie Ainsworth in the final.

Alice also reached the semis of the 16 and unders, losing to the eventual winner in a close tie-break third set.

James Gedney was the runner-up in the 10 and unders.

Other club members competing in the tournament included Finley Mackey, Jacob Felipes, Will Pettitt and Hayden Bingham.

The first Friday of the school holidays saw 30 youngsters take part in the annual NSPCC doubles day at Boston Tennis Club.

Competitors played several matches with different partners throughout the day to raise funds for the children’s charity.

Group winners were Robert Hayes, Calypso Priestley and Jacob Felipes.

The Fair Play and Most Improved awards went to Emily Cooper. William Pettitt, Milly Roberts, Joe Soutar, Rohan Taylor Kharade and Devon Morgan also received awards for impressing the organisers with their improved levels of play and sportsmanship.

A total of £381.50 was raised.