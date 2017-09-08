Boston West seniors claim derby victory

It was a busy week for Boston West Seniors, with two matches in one week.

The team entertained their Boston Golf Club counterparts in a local derby match.

With seven games being played, Boston West came away with a 4.5-2.5 win.

Boston GC had the best of the first three games with I. McKenzie and Terry Coulter halving a very close match with S. Haywood and Fred Calvert.

The next two matches were won by the visitors with A. Marshall and Ross Giller beating P. Thomas and B. Kirkham 2&1 and Charles Taylor and John Atterby winning 4&2 against M. Rowe and G. Goor.

The last four matches all went the way of Boston West with N. Stanley and K. Steele beating Paul Jones and Barry Gollick by 1 hole, P. Kelly and J. Baker, beating Pat Gaunt and Peter Barton 3&2, J. Chain and A. Frankowski taking a 5&3 win against Ray Babbin and Gerry Clare and K. Ashforth and K. Boothby winning 6&5 against A. Bradley and Pat Dean.

Stuart Haywood earned some consolation for Boston GC by winning the nearest the pin.

Boston West Seniors had a match at home against a team from Middleton Hall,who are based near Kings Lynn.

After six very close matches, and with two games being halved, the visitors ran out 4-2 winners.