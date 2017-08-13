Bowlers ready for Dickinson Pairs

Winter season at Boston Indoor Bowls Club will begin with the Dickinson Pairs Competition and the venue’s annual Opening Day.

The Rosebery Avenue centre will re-open its doors on Wednesday, August 30.

The Dickinson Pairs draw:

August 30: 6.30pm - A. Hill v B. Daubney, M. Maddison v R. Epton, A. Bachelor v P. Weaver, R. Limb v B. Lody, B. Reeson v S. Grundy, J. Cammack v C. Nundy; 8pm - D. Cuppleditch v S. Lawrence, J. Smith v D. Gill, G. Scarboro v B. Wilson; R. Keeling v A. Everitt; J. Thompson v P. Flatters; K. Sharp v I. Roberts.

August 31: R. Thompson v J. Swain; J. Sharp v P. Collin.

There will be pleasure bowling from 2pm-6.15pm that day and Thursday, August 31.

Further pleasure bowling will be held on Friday, September 1 (2pm onwards) and the following weekend (4pm-9pm both days).

Day and night leagues will begin on Monday, September 4.