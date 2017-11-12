Bowls club invite you to open day

Boston Indoor Bowling Club will be hosting two open events.

They will be an opportunity for lapsed players or people interested in learning more about the sport to see the facilities on offer at the Rosebery Avenue centre.

The first event will be held on on Saturday, November 25 from 10am–2 pm, with the second on Sunday, December 3 (5.30 pm–7.30 pm).

Open events are free to anyone aged eight or over and shoes and bowls are available to borrow.

Qualified coaches will be available to offer tips.

For further information, contact Tanya on 01205 363156 or visit www.bostonindoorbowlingclub.co.uk