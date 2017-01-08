Bowls club open day

Boston Indoor Bowling Club will be hosting an Open Night next Thursday.

The club are on the lookout for new members of all ages.

The event, held on January 12, will run from 6–8pm at Boston Indoor Bowling Club’s Rosebery Avenue venue.

The event is open for anyone aged eight and above.

Shoes and bowls will be made available to borrow on the day.

Qualified coaches will be available to offer assistance.

The event is also free of charge.

For further information contact Tanya on 01205 363156 or log on to www.bostonindoorbowlingclub.co.uk