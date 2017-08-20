Bowls club open day

Boston Indoor Bowling Club will be hosting an open day next month.
The event, on Saturday, September 9, runs from 10am to 2pm at their six-rink Rosebery Avenue home.
Anybody over the age of eight is welcome to try the sport out.
Shoes and bowls will be available to borrow while fully-qualified coaches will be on the green to dish out advice and help.
For further information call Tanya on 01205 363156 or turn up on the day.
