Bowls club open day

Boston Indoor Bowling Club will be hosting an open day next month.

The event, on Saturday, September 9, runs from 10am to 2pm at their six-rink Rosebery Avenue home.

Anybody over the age of eight is welcome to try the sport out.

Shoes and bowls will be available to borrow while fully-qualified coaches will be on the green to dish out advice and help.

For further information call Tanya on 01205 363156 or turn up on the day.