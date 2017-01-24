Bowls league leaders open up gap

Carlton Road and Eastenders have now eased away from Holland Fen in the Boston Indoor Bowls League’s Orchard Health Care Division One.

Table toppers Carlton Road tok all the points from the Fenmen as John Benton, Sue Simpson Shaw and Les Feary comfortably overcame skip Jim Gott 26-16 and John Rylott, Geoff Parker and Chris Gill gave Mick Tomlin very few scoring chances and triumphed 22-9.

Eastenders knew they had to match the win the leaders produced as they faced struggling Strollers.

Paul Flatters won a close game 18-14 and Richard Vinter, with the help of Liam Reeson and Louise Catchpole, ran out 37-9 winners.

Invaders produced a good result this week when theŷ won five of the six points at stake from their game against Punchbowlers.

Ian Tebbs drew 14-14 with Jeff Skelton while Nathan Dunnington, Sandra Tebbs and Rod West triumphed 25-15.

IBC and Jolly Farmers shared the rink points, but it was the higher team Jolly Farmers who secured the aggregate points thanks to a 19-14 success from Tom Richardson.

Royal Mail moved themselves up a place in the table when they defeated bottom team Norprint.

With just six shots separating them at the finish, the overall scoreline was 32-26.

In the T&B Containers Division Two, leaders Feathers had to be happy with only two points when third-from-bottom Poachers third from bottom had the upper hand.

Skip Eric Ulyatt won 20-15 for the underdogs, which eclipsed the reply from the leaders’ Brian Sansam of 14-18.

Red 5, in second, closed the gap when they secured all six points from their game against the Burtons.

Bob Lody, with the help of Bill Hodges and Nick Whitmore-Brown, won 16-13 and Pete Cumberworth succeeded 20-8.

Boston Park, in third, only managed to win two points.

This was thanks to Claire Britchford, who won 17-52, but this was surpassed by the reply from Golfers’ Graham Scarboro, who got off to a quick start and ran away to win 28-7.

Autos were in good form this week thanks to Norman Wright and Bernard Skelton, who produced winning scorecards of 24-16 and 16-11 against Parthians.

Breakaways’ Jan Currie, Mark Brown and Derek Butwright won convincingly against Patriarchs (22-12) but it was not enough for the aggregate points as Ray Woods replied 4-29.

In the Cammacks Division Three, Nomads, from the lower regions in the table, would be pleased to take one point from their game with leaders Cosmos.

They might have had two but the leaders’ Bob Thompson picked up a last end count of one to tie with Ken Burr.

Cosmos claimed the rest of the points thanks to Jean Thompson, who won 23-8.

The Rileys and the Traders both struggling to field a full team which saw the former win all the points thanks to Pete Sharman and Alan Dunnett, who won 18-14 and 21-11.

Dynamics had the edge over Highflyers, who played under strength with wins of 25-7 and 27-11.

The Shipmates versus U3 game was very close.

For Shipmates, Ted Vere won 20-9 and, replying for U3, Peter Copeland fell three shots short of winning the aggregate points when he posted a 10-19 winning scorecard.

Vikings, in second, consolidated their position when they secured a maximum points haul from their game against the Fairways.

Ray Moore won an evenly-contested game 18-16 and Keith Stones triumphed 21-9.