Bowmen bid a fond a farewell to chairman

Malcolm Adams has retired from his role as chairman of the Friskney Bowmen - following 42 years of service to the club.

Since the age of 34, Malcolm has dedicated his time, passion and enthusiasm to the sport of archery.

From 1974 he has held many different positions at the club, but now, aged 82, he has stepped down from his role.

Malcolm has participated in archery by successfully shooting both recurve and compound bow.

He became a coach in 1977 and, over the years, he has represented the Lincolnshire county team.

With the support of his wife Janet, Malcolm has given up his time to organise and run many annual competitions, including the Boston Winter Indoor Series, various county shoots and club competitions.

He is well respected and loved within the sport of archery and the Friskney Bowmen members are extremely grateful for what he has provided to the club.

Bowmen club nights are Wednesday and Thursday in the Friskney Village Hall (6.30pm-9.30pm).

The club is open to anyone aged six and over.

For more information, contact the club scretary Sarah White on 01205 870233 or visit www.friskneybowmen.org.uk

Malcolm and Janet are pictured saying farewell.