Bowmen named community champions

Friskney Bowmen have been awarded £810.23 from the Lincolnshire Co-op Community Champions scheme.

For the past three months the club have been one of the community champions at the Old Leake Co-op store.

Every time a customer shops in the store and uses their dividend card the Co-op then gives a donation to the chosen champions.

The members of Friskney Bowmen are very grateful to Old Leake Co-op and all the customers that helped raised this large amount of money.

Pictured are store manager Ben Pickwell and shop assistant Marion Woodward from the Old Leake Co-op, with club chairman Mark Edwards, club secretary Sarah White and junior archers Sam Edwards, Jessica White and Jamie White.

Friskney Bowmen club nights are on Wednesdays and Thursdays in the Friskney Village Hall, held from 6.30-9.30pm.

For more information contact club secretary Sarah White on 01205 870233 or www.friskneybowmen.org.uk