Bowmen retain Valentine Cup

Boston’s Pilgrim Bowmen have returned from France with the Valentine Cup.

The archers crossed the Channel for their regular contest against friends from Laval, Boston’s twin town.

The Valentine Cup was donated by the late Alderman Cyril Valentine, who was instrumental in starting the twinning in 1958.

The visiting group from Boston also included five members of Boston Gymnastics Academy and others who no longer take part in sports but maintain their French friendships.

The gymnasts had been invited by the Gymnastics Club of Bourny in Laval with a view to starting an exchange between the two clubs.

Next year will mark the 60th anniversary of the twinning, and arrangements are already in hand to celebrate this event in both towns.

Anyone interested in joining in the twinning arrangements should contact committee chairman Ian Clayton on 01205 363976.

He said: “Twinning is a brilliant way to get to know a country and its people and sport is the catalyst in that both sides have a common interest.”