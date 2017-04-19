Boxer Upsall beaten in York

Boston ABC’s Tommy Upsall suffered a defeat to Cam Shaw in York this weekend.

The boxer was competing on a show hosted by Jorvik Boxing Club.

In the large ring, Upsall was countering well and his offensive display was working.

Shaw came out strong for the second round, but the Boston corner men had their man adapt to his abilities.

Upsall was making great progress in his efforts with the Yorkshireman fading away.

Upsall went all out in the third but it was the Jorvik fighter who received the unanimous decision.

Jimmy Britton competed in the England Championships against Tommy Robinson of South Derby ABC.

In an explosive contest, Britton proved he is good value whenever he competes.

Both boys gave their all but the result went to Robinson, who was awarded the split decision.