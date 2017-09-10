Boxers ready to go

Boston Amateur Boxing Club have opened their doors for the start of a new season.

The club, which is based in Field Street, has been running for more than 55 years.

The gym is open to anyone wanting to box, male and female, and also hosts sessions for keep fitters.

All fitness levels are welcome and anyone present can work at their own preferred pace.

Boxing has many benefits including, a healthier lifestyle, improved co-ordination, agility and balance, confidence and well being.

Respect and discipline are two of the club’s core values. You will also make new friendships.

All of our coaches have completed the England Boxing Coach Course, are fully first aid trained and have attended the child safe guarding course.

The club’s carded boxers are performing very well and last season saw a haul of gold and silver medals and some great displays of skill and determination.

The clubs next show is due to take place on November 11, and will feature some great local talent.

Anyone interested in taking up boxing or keeping fit can contact Kevin Smith (chairman and head coach) on 07947 689 908, Pete Foster (secretary and club liaison officer/coach) on 07774 181 585 or Matthew Mooney (coach) on 07792 114 324.