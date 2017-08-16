Boxers saddle up for California-New York

Two Boston ABC representatives swapped their gloves for bikes as they cycled from California to New York.

Tommy Upsall, who still boxes for the club, and coach Matthew Mooney completed the 200-mile journey from California Sand, near Great Yarmouth, to New York in Lincolnshire - raising £640 in the process.

Matthew and Tommy both started boxing at the Field Street gym in 1993 and shared many successful years competing together.

“When my dad first took me to the boxing club aged just 11 I instantly knew I wanted to box - the coaches taught me not only the skills to box but discipline, confidence and self esteem,” Matthew said.

“The life skills I learned as a young boy have served me well over the years.

“Tommy and I wanted to give something back to our club and raising funds with a long distance ride was the start.”

Transport to California was arranged by fellow coach Jon Butler, who arranged a van courtesy of Angie’s Transport, as they prepared for their journey which took in Cromer, Wells next the Sea, Sherringham, Hunstanton and King’s Lynn.

Following a night’s rest they hit the road again, arriving at their destination by mid-afternoon.

The journey was sponsored by Fruit and Bloom and Tina’s Tributes.