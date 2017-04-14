Brands Hatch track offers challenges

The two draperRACING riders Aaron Clarke and Tommy Philp head down south to Kent for round two of their respective championship rounds which take place on the short Indy circuit at Brands Hatch over the Easter weekend.

In round one both riders recorded an 11th place finish, Clarke, from Kirton, in the Superstock 600 class and Philp, from East Kirkby, in the British Supersport championship.

Clarke has been working on his fitness this week as he suffered the excruciating pain of arm pump in both arms during his race at Donington Park.

And with the Brands Hatch Indy circuit being very fast and technical he will not want a repeat of that on Sunday.

Philp missed his sprint race at Donington as it was cancelled because of lack of time following oil contamination on the track.

It has been rescheduled and will take place this weekend, thus giving him three races to contest - two sprint races on Sunday and the usual feature race on Monday.

He qualified well in eighth place for the sprint race at Donington and this result has been carried over to the first race at Brands Hatch, which gives him a third row start.

The three G&S Racing Kawasaki riders, Tom Fisher, Sam Coventry and Ben Luxton also head to Brands Hatch for round two of their respective championships, representing the Wyberton-based team.

Tom Fisher and Sam Coventry will contest a Brands Hatch Indy 50 race in the Stock 1000 series, where they will ride over 38 laps of the circuit with a break to refuel plus a change of tyres at mid race distance.

Fisher was unlucky at Donington Park to crash in the first half of the race and was ineligible to take part in the second half of the event.

His luck didn’t change for race two on the Sunday as he was taken out when another rider caught his handlebars on the first lap, so he will be anxious to get a finish under his belt at Brands Hatch.

Coventry rode well at Donington and completed both parts of the Saturday race going on to finish his race on Sunday, albeit not in the points.

In the Stock 600 class Luxton was heading for a strong top 10 finish to his first race at Donington but was unfortunate to crash.

The timetable:

Supersport: Friday - free practice 5.30pm; Saturday -free practice 10.25am, qualifying 2.10pm; Sunday - warm up 10am. 18-lap Sprint race one 12.20am. 18-lap sprint race two 3.40pm; Monday - warm up 10.13am. 26-lap feature race 3.40pm.

Superstock 600: Friday - 3.30pm; Saturday - free practice 1.35pm; Sunday - qualifying 11.40am; Monday - warm up 9.10pm. 22 lap race 11.05.