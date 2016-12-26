Brian wins

Last Thursday’s over 50s match at Westwood Lakes was won by Brian Thompson.

Twenty-four anglers took to Falcon Lake.

With the temperatures dropping the fishing was hard, but Thompson was able to wiggle a few out.

He fished pellets down the track at 11m to catch f1s and carp from peg 38 to win the match with 47lb 0oz.

Results: 1 Brian Thompson (Westwood Lakes) peg 38, 47lb 0oz; 2 John Taylor (Sensas Mark One) peg 2, 43lb 2oz; 3 Lance Chubb (Westwood Lakes) peg 6, 40lb 12oz; 4 Richard Kinersley (Coopers Tackle) peg 46, 37lb 8oz.

Richard Kinnersley won the December 11 Sunday Openwith 71lbs 8oz.