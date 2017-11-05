Broughton ready to get grappling again

Boston wrestler Dale Broughton is preparing for grapple action on another home show.

After selling out the Gliderdrome in February, Norwish-based WAW Wrestling will bring their promotion back to the town on November 19.

Dale Broughton.

This event will be held at the Peter paine Performance Centre, Rosebery Avenue, beginning at 6.30pm.

Promoter Ricky Knight will be bringing his usual collection of WAW stars, with five-time world champion Roy Knight and Ricky Knight Jnr among those sharing the bill with Broughton.

Tickets cost £10 each or £35 for a family of four.

They can be booked by calling 07540 249 670 or bought at Rumblin Tums Cafe, Fish Hill, Boston.