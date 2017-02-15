Broughton to share the bill with Razor

Boston grappler Dale Broughton is set to share the bill with Scott Hall - one of wrestling’s biggest-ever stars - this week.

Hall was known as Razor Ramon during his years with the WWE, where he became a Hall of Famer, and also found notoriety under his own name as a founding member of the NWO within World Championship Wrestling.

Another former WWE star Mr Anderson will also be in action at Boston’s Gliderdrome on Friday night as part of a WAW (World Association Wrestling) show.

He will team up with Broughton - a former European and British champion - to take on tag team champions the UK Hooligans, Roy and Zak Knight.

Also on the bill will be a ladies’ match between Germany’s Lori, a world champion, and Sweet Saraya, the mother of WWE Raw star Paige.

WAW owner ‘Rowdy’ Ricky Knight believes the show will be the biggest-ever wrestling event to be staged in Lincolnshire.

He said: “We are delighted to be coming to a place as iconic as Boston’s Gliderdrome, and with six matches on the show, including Dale Broughton teaming up with WWE’s Ken Anderson and taking on the UK Hooligans, it really is an amazing show.”

Broughton said: “It’s an honour to be tagging with Ken Anderson against the world tag champs.

“It will be hard hitting but a great opportunity.

“Don’t miss this great night heading to Boston on Friday night.”

Tickets are still available at £10, with family tickets for four costing £35.

They are available from the Rumblin Tums cafe on Fish Hill or on the door from 6.30pm. The event begins at 7.30pm.