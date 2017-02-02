Burrell’s on time for perfect sprint finish

There were some very close finishes in the latest races in the Boston and District Athletic Club series of Junior Cross Country events at Punchbowl Lane.

The year five and six race was a very competitive event, with runners contesting the lead over the 2,200m course consisting of three laps around the meadow terrain.

In the final analysis there was a sprint finish over the last 100m with Bicker School’s James Burrell timing his final effort to the finish line perfectly to record a fine win in 9 mins 32 secs.

Just edged out of first place, Javier Quevedo (Bicker School) challenged all the way round the route and produced a really spirited performance to cross the finish line just one second adrift.

The first girl to finish was Alex Frick (BADAC), who maintained a good consistent pace throughout to claim third in 9 mins 40 secs, ahead of Thomas Beck (Bicker School, 10 mins 0.5 secs) and Michael Hunn (Bicker School, 11 mins 55 secs).

In the race for year three and four runners over 1,600m, athletes demonstrated the progress made in pace judgement over recent months.

Rhys Buswell (BADAC) started conservatively on the first lap and then worked his way forward through the field, maintaining good momentum on the second lap to win confidently in 6 mins 40 secs.

Runner-up Jessica Frick (BADAC) had a good series of results in this season’s Lincolnshire Cross Country League series, and recorded 6 mins 56secs, clear of third-placed Oliver Gilbert (Bicker School), who recorded 7 mins 18secs, and Leon Gilbert (BADAC) in 8 mins 06 secs.

The challenge for year one and two competitors was over a small lap of 600m and also proved to be a very competitive race. Lea Frick (BADAC) started with intent and continued to maintain good rhythm to claim victory in 2 mins 32 secs, finishing ahead of Toby Maud (Bicker School), who ran well to record 2 mins 46 secs.

Charlie Stevens (Bicker School) was third in 2 mins 53 secs, just pipping Alayna Buswell (BADAC) to the finish line (2 mins 54 secs) with Thomas Arkley of Bicker School fifth in 3 mins 08 secs.

On Saturday, athletics competition for juniors returns to an indoor setting with the next match in the series of Sportshall Athletics matches at The B-Hive.

There are events for all ages from under seven up to under 13 for boys and girls.

Registration is from 9.30am, with the first event at 10am.