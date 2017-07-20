Burton leads the Community team at the Spilsby Show

Boston Community Runners competed at the Spilsby Show.

It was a perfect day weather-wise for the road race.

Four runners represented Boston, the first time the new club’s colours have been worn at the event.

First back was John Burton, who came home in 43 mins 51 secs.

He was pleased with his time on the undulating course.

Tanya Knight decided wisely to pull out after a couple of miles rather than risking injury on the stony farm tracks, which may well have hampered her training schedule for her future distance races.

Rachel Conway was well under the hour and Sarah Burton was just over in a time of 1 hr 01 mins 16 secs.

Pictured is John Burton in action at Spilsby.