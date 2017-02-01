Callum Johnson switched on ahead of Glasgow title fight.

Callum Johnson says he is totally ‘switched on’ after being given his latest fight date.

The 31-year-old will return to the ring in Glasgow on April 15, his first bout since defeating Wilbeforce Shihepo to claim the vacant Commonwealth light heavyweight title at the MEN Arena in September.

Although the Boston boxer is yet to discover who his opponent will be, he admits that having a date to focus on will only spur him on further, especially after learning that he will be involved in yet another title fight.

“I knew I would be fighting around that time, but as soon as the date was announced I switched on,” Johnson told The Standard.

“I’m always wanting the next fight, looking forward to getting in there again.

“But when you have a date it gives you even more focus - you know you have to work hard to be ready and better than the other guy.

“Like every time I fight, I’m going to give it everything I’ve got.”

Johnson is unbeaten in his 16 pro fights.

And he knows that a big year - beginning with a win in front of the Sky Sports cameras - can only help his ambitions.

He added: “I hope it can be a really big year for me.

“The lad I beat for the Commonwealth title was a very good fighter, but I want to move up a level now.

“I’m not saying I’m one of the best in the world.

“But If I work hard to become the best Callum Johnson can be this year then I believe I can beat those lads who are up there around the best in the world.

“If I can do that then we think about how far we can push it.

“But the hard work starts now.”