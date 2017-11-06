Can Boston golfers edge closer to European Tour dreams?

Two Boston golfers will continue on their quests to feature on the European Tour today.

Dave Coupland and Jordan Wrisdale are currently competing in Q School’s second round in Spain.

Dave Coupland.

Today Coupland will compete in his fourth and final day, while Wrisdale will also be in action.

After three rounds Coupland sits in joint 36th place on -1.

He has carded rounds of 72, 68 and 72 at Alicante’s Las Colinas Golf and Country Club.

Wrisdale will be in action in round three today after play failed to go ahead on Sunday due to high winds at Castellon’s Panoramica Golf and Sport Resort.

After two round he sits joint 28th on -5 after successful rounds of 70 and 69.

The top performing golfers from the four second round venues (approximately 73 golfers) will qualify for the final round.

There the leading 25 players and ties will earn category 16 membership to the European Tour.