Can Matt and Louise be the Best of British?

A Fishtoft couple are preparing to try to help England become the best of British.

Bowlers Matt Whyers and Louise Catchpole have both been selected to represent England in the upcoming men’s and ladies’ International Series at Belfast IBC.

Louise, 26, has been named in the squad which will be competing against Wales, Scotland and hosts Ireland from March 10-12, while 28-year-old Matt will be in action in the men’s version from March 16-18.

“It will be my first time in Belfast, so I don’t really know what the crowd will be like,” said Matt, who is looking to help make it three series wins in a row with England.

“I’m looking forward to the experience and hopefully we can have some success.”

He will once again join teammates Graham Smith, Perry Martin and Robert Paxton, a former World Pairs champion, in a rink of four.

The quartet have been reunited for the third consecutive series after winning all six of their previous matches together.

“We’ll go there with more confidence as we all know each other,” Matt continued.

“We’ve been successful before and I’m guessing they’re keeping us together because we’re an unbeaten rink.

“There won’t be any more pressure on us because of what we’ve done in the past, we’ll just go there looking to do more of the same.”

Despite becoming something of a regular for his country in the series, Matt says that every call-up will always remain just as special as his first.

“Representing your country is the biggest honour you can get,” he added.

“I want to win every time and will always give 100 per cent.

“It’s exciting every time you put on an England shirt.”

Louise and Matt - both members of Boston and Spalding indoor bowls clubs - qualified to represent England in an event at Northampton late last year.

But due to work commitments, they will be in Belfast at different times.

“We won’t be able to physically be there to watch and support each other,” Matt added.

“But we’ll both be on the net and social media looking out for each other and offering support.”