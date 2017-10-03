Can Molsom clinch the Caterham title?

Andy Molsom has secured second place in the Caterham Graduates Super Championship... and is now turning his attention to winning the title.

After two hectic races at Snetterton, the Kirton driver is six points behind leader Toby Briant with the final rounds being held at Silverstone this weekend.

Rounds 12 and 13 were held in Norfolk, supporting the British Truck Racing Championship.

After problems with his car in qualifying, Molsom got his minimum three laps in, but the arrival of rain meant both races saw him begin from the back.

Rce one saw Briant get off to a disastrous start but the revving problem returned for Molsom on the back straight and as the car lost power he found a safe place to stop and watched the remainder of the race, which was won by White with Briant second.

After the fixing the fuel pressure regulator, Molsom finished race two in second but couldn’t catch Briatnt, who began 10 places ahead.

Mosom did claim the fastest race lap for his class.

“After the non-finish in race one I really didn’t think the car would be fit for race two,” he said.

“All credit for Rockey Racing to get the car working to complete the second race.

“I was just utterly relieved to finish the race, uncertain at every corner whether the car was going to behave.

“More work needs to be done as the throttle response wasn’t great,but at least I finished strongly.”