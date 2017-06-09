Captains’ Gala joy for stalwart Smith

Kirton Holme Golf Club held a Past Captains’ Gala Day to celebrate the venue’s 25th anniversary.

Captains from all the sections over the past quarter of a century played in an 18-hole stableford competition and then sat downto a meal to celebrate.

It was fitting that the winner was President David Smith, one of the original members and a stalwart of the club.

He scored 43 points, which also meant that he had a reduction in his handicap.

Another event played in the last week was the George and Rosemary Bell Trophies.

This is where all the medal winners and qualifiers from all categories from the previous year play for the trophy.

The winner of the George Bell Trophy for the men was Jason Ward with a nett 68, the Rosemary Bell trophy for the ladies’ being won by Chris Gill with a nett 74.