Carder puts in the miles ahead of 100k race

It has been a busy month for Boston Community Runners’ Adrian Carder as he continues to build up the distance ahead of the Norfolk 100k in June.

Adrian ran the Dukeries 30 on May 13, supporting Mark Ellis, a blind runner from Sleaford Town Runners.

With help from Stuart Hall of Stamford Striders. Mark managed to get round in just over seven hours with the Garmin suggesting 31.02 miles covered.

Mark did really well for his first ultra as parts of the route were quite technical and single file, which made things quite hard for a guide runner having one arm behind your back.

The race started in the heart of Sherwood Forest and keeps mostly to forest trails and footpaths.

The route passes charming lodges, through Cresswell Crags and skirts the Welbeck Estate.

It then crosses Clumber Park and through peaceful farm land before looping back to pass by the Thoresby Estate, before returning to Sherwood Forest.

The 40 miler option passed the Major Oak.

One week later Adrian took part in the first running of the Hathersage Hurtle, another off road trail run in the middle of the Hope Valley.

He completed the 20 miles in 3:52:11. which included 2,500 ft of elevation.

Lovely views greeted the runners at every turn and refueling checkpoints were welcome along the route.

The route was a circular one crossing Offerton Moor across to Bradwell Edge then down to Shatton, north to Yorkshire Bridge, across and up to Stanage Edge, down through Burbage Moor and back to Hathersage.

Adrian reported back that he really enjoyed the runs and they certainly were good training for the Norfolk 100k on June 10.

Pictured is Adrian Carder at Hathersage.