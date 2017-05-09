Carder’s guide work

The Sleaford Half Marathon returned to the town this year after many years of being ran at RAF Cranwell.

The new course took in the pretty Lincolnshire countryside and villages of Kirby La Thorpe, Ewerby, Howell and Evedon.

Bostons Community Runners’ Adrian Carder has been taking part in a lot of longer races as he builds up his distance for an ultra later in the year.

He represented the club at Sleaford as a guide for visually impaired runner Mark Ellis, who runs for Sleaford Striders.

Mark and Adrian completed the 13.1 miles in 1:59.02 and 1:59.03 respectively as guides must let their runners cross the line first.

Club details can be found at www.bostoncommunityrunners.co.uk