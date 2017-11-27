Carlton crew show supremacy

Table toppers Carlton Road showed their supremacy against mid-table Punchbowlers in the Boston Indoor Bowls League’s Orchard Health Group Division One.

Chelsea Tomlin, Daniel Harrison and Chris Gill won 24-15.

But a special mention must be made of possibly the best bowl played all evening across the green from Andrew Limb, who had to get within millimetres to beat Chelsea Tomlin’s bowl on end 10.

The Road picked up the rest of the points from Ian Clark, Sue Simpson Shaw and Les Feary (36-5).

Eastenders closed the gap on second team Holland Fen when they played and won all six against Norprint, thanks to Mark Whyers, Keith Tointon and Richard Vinter (22-14) and Liam Reeson, Caitlin Moore and Paul Flatters (36-5).

Holland Fen had a disappointing game as they could only pick up two points from Invaders, who started the evening in eighth.

Nathan Dunnington, Pete Hoyles and Ian Tebbs triumphed 19-13 to cover the reply from the Fenmen’s Mick Tomlin (16-19).

Underdogs Red 5 took two points from Jolly Farmers as Bill Hodges, Mandy Cook and Bob Lody triumphed 22-17.

The aggregate went to the Farmers by a two-shot margin thanks to Ray Reeson, Joe Moore and David Allen (10-17).

A40 versus Strollers went with the form book but Strollers’ Edna Priestley, Alan Everitt and Mick Hippisley gave Mark Fremantle, John Swain and Jean Cammack a tough encounter, Jean having to pull out all the shots to snatch a win on the last end (17-14).

A40’s captain Arnold Bennett produced a win of 31-9 for the rest of the points at stake.

IBC were matched against Royal Mail where Steve Shaw, Richard Toy and Derek Smith tied 17-17 and a 20-10 win secured five points.

In the T&B Containers Division Two, only three teams in the division managed to pick up maximum points.

Breakaways defeated the Burtons with wins of 19-7 and 16-14 for skips Derek Butwright and Gordon Gallichan.

Autos defeated Boston Park with wins of 16-8 and 21-9 for skips Bernard Skelton and Jeff Homewood.

The surprise of the evening’s play was bottom team Vikings’ maximum points haul against Cosmos.

Janet Loughran, Ray Loughran and Keith Stones won 16-13 against Jean Thompson and Ralph Sawer, John Stray and Tracey Bembridge scored nine shots to one in reply to triumph 20-19 against Bob Thompson.

Patriarchs’ Beck Woods won 28-10 but Poachers’ Mike Campion, John Riches and Mick Dodes replied 15-16 for two points.

Golfers’ Bill Yuill, Ron Hulley and David Marshall were never behind and won 18-11, but replying for leaders Parthians were Phyl Bourne, Keith Nix and Phil Markham (12-22).

The Fairways stumbled at the top of the Cammacks Division Three this week, which saw them drop four points to mid-table Shipmates.

Doing the damage for Shipmates were the Taylor, Robinson, Robinson trio who had an emphatic success against the Fairways’ Pam Toy, Carol Nundy and Anthea Hall (26-9).

This proved good enough for the aggregate points as the Fairways’ Hazel Smith, Lorna Locking and Heather Scarboro replied with a win of 11-23.

Second-placed Central could only win two points against Amateurs as Pete Sharman, Graham Mulholland and Brian Hunn won 11-20, but this was surpassed by Dave Coulson, Eileen Favell and Mick Greet (22-9).

Chasing Dynamics posted winning scorecards of 21-14 and 25-15 for skips Allen West and Jonathan West from their game with Phoenix.

The U3 versus Hotspurs game was very close but it was the U3 team that secured all the points with skips Michael Bolsin and Ray Thorold successful 17-13 and 14-13.

Tryers proved strong enough to defeat Bias as Ann Wys, Peter Isaacs and Pete Sharman triumphed 23-11.

Josie Isaacs, Margaret Wells and John Hodgson edged home 15-12 in the other rink.