Carlton Road top bowls league table

In the Orchard Health Group Division One, Carlton Road justifiably head the table having dropped only four points from the seven games played.

Holland Fen are close on their tails with just six points dropped, while last year’s champions Eastenders are finding life a little tougher on the green, dropping points when least expected.

This week the Enders were matched against a much improved IBC. The IBC combination of Steve Shaw, Richard Toy and Derek Smith were in good form, five behind at nine ends they trailed by one shot at 15 ends before picking up two counts of one to go 17-16 up. On the last end, skip Derek played two immaculate bowls, for which Enders skip Richard Vinter had no answer, to win the game 19-16.

Paul Flatters for the Enders picked up the much needed aggregate points with a success of 23-10. but the Enders are now six points adrift of the Road.

A40 moved up the table to fourth with a maximum points haul against Norprint. Arnold Bennett won with plenty to spare 27-11 and Jean Cammack, 13-14 down playing the last end, picked up a count of two to snatch a win.

Jolly Farmers were back to the form they showed at the start of the season and moved themselves above their opposition Punchbowlers.

Ray Reeson, Joe Moore and Tom Richardson, 17-15, ahead ran out winners 26-15, and Bill Exton, Rita Epton and David Allen, 11-10 ahead at 12 ends, triumphed 18-11.

Red 5 and Royal Mail, lying in the bottom two places, shared the rink points but the additional points went to the Mail.

For Red 5, Bill Hodges Yvonne Smith and Ian Smith, in a very evenly balanced game, won 15-14. Replying for the Mail, Neil Harrison, Alan Hill and Roy Vinter quickly established a lead to win 17-6.

Breakaways and Poachers were level on points in T&B Containers Division Two at the start of their respective games.

Poachers went to the top of the table by taking maximum points as Breakaways dropped a point to Cosmos.

Poachers, matched against the Burtons, won with plenty to spare, 22-10 and 26-10.

Meanwhile Breakaways, with Jo Dowse, Lorraine Stevens and Ivan Dilley, pulled away at the half way stage and won 23-13.

For Cosmos, Kathryn Rockall, Kevin Rockall and Andrew Dunnington would be disappointed.

After trailing by three at 11 ends, they led 14-12 going in to the final end but could not hold onto the lead as Gordon Gallichan for Breakaways picked up a count of two to draw the game 14-14.

Feathers and Boston Park shared the rink points but the lower team, the Park, secured the extra points thanks to Tony Hill, Nigel Taylor and Claire Britchford winning 21-12 in reply to Brian Sansams 19-16 victory for Feathers.

Autos proved too strong for the Golfers when they picked up all the points. Joyce Townsend won 21-15 and Jeff Homewood picked up a vital count of five on end 13 which which saw him go 16-11 ahead with Autos seeing out the game 19-13.

Parthians moved themselves closer to the top two when they secured all six points in their game against Vikings. Phil Markham, ahead from the first end, won 24-14 and Keith Nix, 10-2 ahead at seven ends, went on to win 23-10.

Cammacks Division Three leaders Dynamics secured six very good points from Tryers. Margaret Kirk, Chris Medcalf and Alan West, 10-10 at 12 ends, eased into a 19-13 lead at 17 ends and, despite dropping four on the next two ends, held on to win 19-17.

Dynamics Jonathan West secured the rest of the points, with the help of Nigel Smith and Graham Wilkinson, winning 26-7.

Nomads versus Phoenix saw the former taking the aggregate points thanks to a winning scoreline of 23-5 from Kate Maddison, Barry Beagles and Mel Maddison.

Replying for Phoenix, Sheila Collingwood, Tony Collingwood and Gordon Neal secured a 17-10 win and two points for the team.

Hotspurs and Fairways shared the rink points, with Fairways securing the additional points thanks to a 26-6 win from Chris Gill, Lorna Locking and Heather Scarboro. Frank Box for Hotspurs found himself on the losing side even though winning on his rink 22-10.

Central and Shipmates shared the rink points but the additional points went to Central’s Lee Mulholland, Hazel Clark and Graham Mulholland, who gave Shipmates skip Ted Vere very few scoring opportunities in their 24-9 win.

Amateurs were to strong on the night for Bias, with both Amateurs rinks starting very strongly - skips Mick Greet and John Smith winning 24-10 and 26-12.